running tests by bugzilla component instead of test suite

Over the years we have had great dreams of running our tests in many different ways. There was a dream of ‘hyperchunking’ where we would run everything in hundreds of chunks finishing in just a couple of minutes for all the tests. This idea is difficult for many reasons, so we shifted to ‘run-by-manifest’, while we sort of do this now for mochitest, we don’t for web-platform-tests, reftest, or xpcshell. Both of these models require work on how we schedule and report data which isn’t too hard to solve, but does require a lot of additional work and supporting 2 models in parallel for some time.

In recent times, there has been an ongoing conversation about ‘run-by-component’. Let me explain. We have all files in tree mapped to bugzilla components. In fact almost all manifests have a clean list of tests that map to the same component. Why not schedule, run, and report our tests on the same bugzilla component?

I got excited near the end of the Austin work week as I started working on this to see what would happen.

This is hand crafted to show top level productions, and when we expand those products you can see all the components:

I just used the first 3 letters of each component until there was a conflict, then I hand edited exceptions.

What is great here is we can easy schedule networking only tests:

and what you would see is:

^ keep in mind in this example I am using the same push, but just filtering- but I did test on a smaller scale for a bit with just Core-networking until I got it working.

What would we use this for:

collecting code coverage on components instead of random chunks which will give us the ability to recommend tests to run with more accuracy than we have now tools like SETA will be more deterministic developers can filter in treeherder on their specific components and see how green they are, etc. easier backfilling of intermittents for sheriffs as tests are not moving around between chunks every time we add/remove a test

While I am excited about the 4 reasons above, this is far from being production ready. There are a few things we would need to solve:

My current patch takes a list of manifests associated with bugzilla components are runs all manifests related to that component- we would need to sanitize all manifests to only have tests related to one component (or solve this differently) My current patch iterates through all possible test types- this is grossly inefficient, but the best I could do with mozharness- I suspect a slight bit of work and I could have reftest/xpcshell working, likewise web-platform tests. Ideally we would run all tests from a source checkout and use |./mach test <component>| and it would find what needs to run What do we do when we need to chunk certain components? Right now I hack on taskcluster to duplicate a ‘component’ test for each component in a .json file; we also cannot specify specific platform specific features and lose a lot of the functionality that we gain with taskcluster; I assume some simple thought and a feature or two would allow for us to retain all the features of taskcluster with the simplicity of component based scheduling We would need a concrete method for defining the list of components (#2 solves this for the harnesses). Currently I add raw .json into the taskcluster decision task since it wouldn’t find the file I had checked into the tree when I pushed to try. In addition, finding the right code names and mappings would ideally be automatic, but might need to be a manual process. when we run tests in parallel, they will have to be different ‘platforms’ such as linux64-qr, linux64-noe10s. This is much easier in the land of taskcluster, but a shift from how we currently do things.

This is something I wanted to bring visibility to- many see this as the next stage of how we test at Mozilla, I am glad for tools like taskcluster, mozharness, and common mozbase libraries (especially manifestparser) which have made this a simple hack. There is still a lot to learn here, we do see a lot of value going here, but are looking for value and not for dangers- what problems do you see with this approach?

