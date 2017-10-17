Talos tests- summary of recent changes

I have done a poor job of communicating status on our performance tooling, this is something I am trying to rectify this quarter. Over the last 6 months many new talos tests have come online, along with some differences in scheduling or measurement.

In this post I will highlight many of the test related changes and leave other changes for a future post.

Here is a list of new tests that we run:

* cpstartup – (content process startup: thanks :gabor)

* sessionrestore many windows – (instead of one window and many tabs, thanks :beekill)

* perf-reftest[-singletons] – (thanks bholley, :heycam)

* speedometer – (thanks :jmaher)

* tp6 (amazon, facebook, google, youtube) – (thanks :rwood, :armenzg)

These are also new tests, but slight variations on existing tests:

* tp5o + webextension, ts_paint + webextension (test web extension perf, thanks :kmag)

* tp6 + heavy profile, ts_paint + heavy profile (thanks :rwood, :tarek)

The next tests have been updated to be more relevant or reliable:

* damp (many subtests added, more upcoming, thanks :ochameau)

* tps – update measurements (thanks :mconley)

* tabpaint – update measurements (thanks :mconley)

* we run all talos tests on coverage builds (thanks :gmierz)

It is probably known to most, but earlier this year we stood up testing on Windows 10 and turned off our talos coverage on Windows 8 (big thanks to Q, for making this happen so fast)

Some changes that might not be so obvious, but worth mentioning:

* Added support for Time to first non blank paint (only tp6)

* Investigated mozAfterPaint on non-empty rects– updated a few tests to measure properly

* Added support for comparing perf measurements between tests (perf-reftests) so we can compare rendering time of A vs B- in this case stylo vs non-stylo

* tp6 requires mitmproxy for record/replay- this allows us to have https and multi host dns resolution which is much more real world than serving pages from http://localhost.

* Added support to wait for idle callback before testing the next page.

Stay tuned for updates on Sheriffing, non Talos tests, and upcoming plans.

