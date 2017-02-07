Project Stockwell – February 2017

I realized my post for last month was titled “Project Stockwell – January 2016” – that is a fun typo to make 🙂
Last month we focused on triaging all bugs that met our criteria of >=30 failures/week. Every day there are many new bugs to triage and we started with a large list. In the end we have commented on all the bugs and have a small list every day to revisit or investigate.
One thing we focus on is only requesting assistance at most once per week- to that note we have a “Neglected Oranges” dashboard that we use daily.
What is changing this month- We will be recommending resolution on priority bugs (>=30 failures/week) in 2 weeks time. Resolution is active debugging, landing changes to the test to reduce,debug, or fix the intermittent, or in the case where there is a lack of time or ease of finding a fix disabling the test. If this goes well, we will reduce that down to 7 days in March.
So how are we doing?
|Week starting:
|Jan 02, 2017
|Jan 30, 2016
|Orange Factor
|13.76
|10.75
|# priority intermittent
|42
|61
We have less overall failures, but more bugs spread out. Some interesting bugs:
- upgrade libxcb
- disabled webvtt cue processing tests which are from web-platform-tests but not implemented in gecko.
In terms of projects underway, here is some status:
- adding BUG_COMPONENTS to all files in m-c (bug 1328351) – slow and steady progress, thanks for the reviews to date! We expect large majority of this to be completed this month.
- retrigger an existing job with additional debugging arguments (bug 1322433) – main discussion is done, figuring out small details, should see a prototype this month
- add |mach test-info| support (bug 1324470) – landed today!
- add a test-lint job to linux64/mochitest (bug 1323044) – no progress yet, I expect some this month.
Are there items we should be working on or looking into? Please join our meetings.