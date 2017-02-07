Project Stockwell – February 2017

I realized my post for last month was titled “Project Stockwell – January 2016” – that is a fun typo to make 🙂

Last month we focused on triaging all bugs that met our criteria of >=30 failures/week. Every day there are many new bugs to triage and we started with a large list. In the end we have commented on all the bugs and have a small list every day to revisit or investigate.

One thing we focus on is only requesting assistance at most once per week- to that note we have a “Neglected Oranges” dashboard that we use daily.

What is changing this month- We will be recommending resolution on priority bugs (>=30 failures/week) in 2 weeks time. Resolution is active debugging, landing changes to the test to reduce,debug, or fix the intermittent, or in the case where there is a lack of time or ease of finding a fix disabling the test. If this goes well, we will reduce that down to 7 days in March.

So how are we doing?

Week starting: Jan 02, 2017 Jan 30, 2016 Orange Factor 13.76 10.75 # priority intermittent 42 61

We have less overall failures, but more bugs spread out. Some interesting bugs:

upgrade libxcb

disabled webvtt cue processing tests which are from web-platform-tests but not implemented in gecko.

In terms of projects underway, here is some status:

adding BUG_COMPONENTS to all files in m-c (bug 1328351) – slow and steady progress, thanks for the reviews to date! We expect large majority of this to be completed this month.

retrigger an existing job with additional debugging arguments (bug 1322433) – main discussion is done, figuring out small details, should see a prototype this month

add |mach test-info| support (bug 1324470) – landed today!

add a test-lint job to linux64/mochitest (bug 1323044) – no progress yet, I expect some this month.

Are there items we should be working on or looking into? Please join our meetings.