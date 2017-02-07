February 7, 2017 · 1:22 pm
Project Stockwell – February 2017

I realized my post for last month was titled “Project Stockwell – January 2016” – that is a fun typo to make 🙂

Last month we focused on triaging all bugs that met our criteria of >=30 failures/week.  Every day there are many new bugs to triage and we started with a large list.  In the end we have commented on all the bugs and have a small list every day to revisit or investigate.

One thing we focus on is only requesting assistance at most once per week- to that note we have a “Neglected Oranges” dashboard that we use daily.

What is changing this month- We will be recommending resolution on priority bugs (>=30 failures/week) in 2 weeks time.  Resolution is active debugging, landing changes to the test to reduce,debug, or fix the intermittent, or in the case where there is a lack of time or ease of finding a fix disabling the test.  If this goes well, we will reduce that down to 7 days in March.

So how are we doing?

Week starting: Jan 02, 2017 Jan 30, 2016
Orange Factor 13.76 10.75
# priority intermittent 42 61

We have less overall failures, but more bugs spread out.  Some interesting bugs:

In terms of projects underway, here is some status:

  • adding BUG_COMPONENTS to all files in m-c (bug 1328351) – slow and steady progress, thanks for the reviews to date!  We expect large majority of this to be completed this month.
  • retrigger an existing job with additional debugging arguments (bug 1322433) – main discussion is done, figuring out small details, should see a prototype this month
  • add |mach test-info| support (bug 1324470) – landed today!
  • add a test-lint job to linux64/mochitest (bug 1323044) – no progress yet, I expect some this month.

Are there items we should be working on or looking into?  Please join our meetings.

